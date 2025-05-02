A CANADIAN CULLING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Angelina Ireland, Executive Director of the Delta Hospice Society and a cancer survivor, exposes the chilling expansion of Canada’s assisted suicide program, MAiD. She shares how her hospice was stripped of funding and property after refusing to offer euthanasia—what she calls a “culling” of the vulnerable, masked as compassion. Her powerful testimony reveals a system that fast-tracks death while denying basic care.