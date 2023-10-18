The Palestinian Flags and Hamas's was Raised on the Wall of the US Embassy by Supporters of Hezbollah - Most Blocked Away by Lebanese Army

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Palestinian flags and Hamas's was raised on the wall of the US embassy by supporters of Hezbollah.
Thousands planned to reach the embassy but were blocked by the Lebanese army.
Adding:
The Islamic Jihad organization has denied Israeli claims that it is responsible for the shelling of a hospital in Gaza, which killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians.
“We assure you that the accusations made by the enemy are false and unfounded. <…> With such allegations, [Israel] is only trying to evade responsibility for the crime committed,” the organization said in a statement.