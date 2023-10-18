The Palestinian Flags and Hamas's was Raised on the Wall of the US Embassy by Supporters of Hezbollah - Most Blocked Away by Lebanese Army

The Palestinian flags and Hamas's was raised on the wall of the US embassy by supporters of Hezbollah.

Thousands planned to reach the embassy but were blocked by the Lebanese army.

Adding:

The Islamic Jihad organization has denied Israeli claims that it is responsible for the shelling of a hospital in Gaza, which killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians.

“We assure you that the accusations made by the enemy are false and unfounded. <…> With such allegations, [Israel] is only trying to evade responsibility for the crime committed,” the organization said in a statement.