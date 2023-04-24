© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2f8en0c968
4月19日，独立媒体 The Steve Hook Show采访 Ava @S7Gril
Steve让Ava给观众介绍到底郭文贵是谁？Ava给观众们做了简短的介绍，关于郭文贵先生的家庭背景和8964的经历。
April 19th, Ava @S7Gril interviewed by independent media, The Steve Hook Show
Steve asked Ava to introduce him to the audience who Miles Guo is. Ava briefly introduced the audience to Miles Guo's family background and his experience during Tiananmen Square Massacre on June 4th, 1989.
