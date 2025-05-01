Nick Fuentes, Epstein, Limbaugh, Flat Earth, JEWS, Cops, UFOs, Controlled Op, Raping Indian Children

SR 2025-04-30 Priest-Dicked Fuentes

Topic list:

* Why was Nick Fuentes in studio with Alex Jones? Ninja Alex knows.

* Why was Alex Jones pushing the story of “Jeffrey Epstein / ‘Prince Andrew’ victim” Virginia Guiffre?

* Jeffrey Epstein’s honeypots living large and well.

* “Rush Limbaugh” was your relief from constant hard-Left spin...why?

* The namesake for “Asperger Syndrome” tells you who is behind it all.

* Elliott asks “Why does Johnny not call himself a ‘flat Earth-er’?”

* Nephilim Jew-Baiting Squad.

* “Crenshanda” Williams got 18 months “probation” for hanging up on 911 callers and causing at least on death.

* If anyone pursues the OKC bombing, it’ll be Johnny by himself.

* What does the Jesuits Machine mean when they blame “JEWS!” (TedKyzinski says Carroll Quigley knows).

* Superstars of Silly & Stupid: Why are Tim Dillon and Candace Owens the new “Regis and Kathy Lee”?

* What is Johnny’s take on David Icke?

* Johnny on Jake the Asshole on Jeff Bezos and Jeran Campanella: TWATS IN SPACE!!!

* The controlled CATHOLICS of “UFO Disclosure”!

* Are Joe Rogan, Ian Carroll and Sam Tripoli “Controlled Opposition”?

* The truth behind the Kay Griggs interview.

* “Advanced surveillance options” “AI” gives cops.

* Tom Freiss’ best: South Dakota’s gov’t has made it the premier haven for Catholic child-rapers.

_____________________

