Nick Fuentes, Epstein, Limbaugh, Flat Earth, JEWS, Cops, UFOs, Controlled Op, Raping Indian Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-04-30 Priest-Dicked Fuentes
Topic list:
* Why was Nick Fuentes in studio with Alex Jones? Ninja Alex knows.
* Why was Alex Jones pushing the story of “Jeffrey Epstein / ‘Prince Andrew’ victim” Virginia Guiffre?
* Jeffrey Epstein’s honeypots living large and well.
* “Rush Limbaugh” was your relief from constant hard-Left spin...why?
* The namesake for “Asperger Syndrome” tells you who is behind it all.
* Elliott asks “Why does Johnny not call himself a ‘flat Earth-er’?”
* Nephilim Jew-Baiting Squad.
* “Crenshanda” Williams got 18 months “probation” for hanging up on 911 callers and causing at least on death.
* If anyone pursues the OKC bombing, it’ll be Johnny by himself.
* What does the Jesuits Machine mean when they blame “JEWS!” (TedKyzinski says Carroll Quigley knows).
* Superstars of Silly & Stupid: Why are Tim Dillon and Candace Owens the new “Regis and Kathy Lee”?
* What is Johnny’s take on David Icke?
* Johnny on Jake the Asshole on Jeff Bezos and Jeran Campanella: TWATS IN SPACE!!!
* The controlled CATHOLICS of “UFO Disclosure”!
* Are Joe Rogan, Ian Carroll and Sam Tripoli “Controlled Opposition”?
* The truth behind the Kay Griggs interview.
* “Advanced surveillance options” “AI” gives cops.
* Tom Freiss’ best: South Dakota’s gov’t has made it the premier haven for Catholic child-rapers.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
·
UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5
_____________________
On Twitter:
https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1vAxRDXOzQNGl
On Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4/JCL-2025-04-30:d
On Rumble:
https://rumble.com/v6ss3d1-johnny-cirucci-live.html