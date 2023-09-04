BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WARNING BINDERS AND IVERMECTIN!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
499 views • 09/04/2023

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills:http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


New Study Proves Ivermectin Is An Effective COVID-19 Treatment + Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3KCMUGT
Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Science Based) - https://bitly.ws/TFxs


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


WARNING BINDERS AND IVERMECTIN!


Ivermectin is a very effective, potent anti parasitic and COVID-19 treatment when used safely, correctly, and regularly.


Many people also use it in the alternative healing movement to treat many different health issues and symptoms, and one thing people need to be fully aware of if they are going to be ingesting Ivermectin or they are already taking it is my warning "WARNING BINDERS AND IVERMECTIN!".


If you want to find out why I am giving this WARNING, I highly recommend you watch this video, especially if you take binders and want to start taking Ivermectin.


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

ivermectinivermectin covidivermectin parasite detoxivermectin parasite cleanseivermectin protocolwarning binders and ivermectinivermectin bindersbinders ivermectinthings that stop ivermectin workingbinders stop ivermectin workingivermectin covid19ivermectin spike proteinivermectin covid spike proteinhow to use ivermectinivermectin parasite protocol
