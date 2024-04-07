B-Team (le zombei perdants absolus) (absolute zombie losers)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Track for the EP Small Red Pills 1 (easy to swallow). B.
B-Team (le zombei perdants absolus):
b team
everywhere I go it's the b team
at the grocery store, it's the b team
b team
at the desk in the gym, the heavy b team
sitting there at work, with the b team
les gens semblent somnolents ou malades
(the people appear sleepy or ill)
b team
the b team, they're everywhere
the b team can't cut my hair
medical incompetency is a scare
things breaking down, b team don't care
ils ne semblent pas savoir comment faire quoi que ce soit
(they dont seem to know how to do anything)
b team
they can't fly a plane
I'm alone, insane
iron curtain attitude
talking till my face blue
look at your empty eyes
your jobs will all go to ai
b team, your jobs will all go to ai
b team will go to ai
will go to ai
ces zombies perdants absolus de la B-Team détruisent le monde entier
(these b team absolute loser zombies are tearing down the whole world)
