© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
STRONG GEOMAGNETIC STORM WATCH. A CME is heading straight for Earth--see below. A NASA model predicts it will strike Earth during the early hours of June 1st. The impact could spark strong, G3-class geomagnetic storms with auroras at mid-latitudes.
MAJOR SOLAR FLARE AND HALO CME. Big old sunspot 4100 finally exploded, and it was a doozy. On May 31st at 00:05 UTC, Earth orbiting satellites detected an M8.2-class solar flare. The explosion lasted more than 3 hours.
Although the flare is not technically X-class, it's close. Moreover, it was a slow explosion with lots of power "under the curve." This is the type of flare that produces a significant CME with strong geomagnetic storms if the CME hits Earth.
Spoiler alert. The CME will definitely hit Earth. Shortly after the explosion, SOHO coronagraphs recorded a bright halo CME heading directly for our planet.
Type II radio emissions from shock waves within this CME suggest it is traveling 1,938 km/s, which is to say, very fast. When it strikes Earth, the CME could spark strong geomagnetic storms with mid-latitude auroras. Stay tuned for updates about this potentially significant Earth-directed event.
Always prepare for a blackout with extra food, water to last a week or two, just in case. Stay tuned for updates.