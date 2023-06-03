ΜΗΝΥΤΗΡΙΑ ΑΝΑΦΟΡΑ ΓΙΑ ΕΣΧΑΤΗ ΠΡΟΔΟΣΙΑ , σχετικά με τις εκλογές 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Μιχαήλ Φιλιππίδης: "ΣΤΕΛΝΕΤΕ ΜΗΝΥΜΑ ΣΤΟ ΤΗΛΕΦΩΝΟ ΠΟΥ ΘΑ ΣΑΣ ΔΟΣΩ ΚΑΙ ΘΑ ΛΑΜΒΆΝΕΤΕ ΤΗΝ ΜΗΝΥΤΗΡΙΑ ΑΝΑΦΟΡΑ ΓΙΑ ΕΣΧΑΤΗ ΠΡΟΔΟΣΙΑ ΜΑΖΙ ΜΕ ΤΑ ΣΥΝΗΜΜΕΝΑ ΤΩΝ ΑΠΟΔΕΙΞΕΩΝ ΤΗΣ. ΑΝΤΙΚΑΤΑΒΟΛΗ ΜΕ ΚΟΥΡΙΕΡ 15€."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3hjFP9l-1NM
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100003339406289