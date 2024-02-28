The blight is eating up the vicious minds of Western leaders as their lovely puppets have turned their tails and run in some of the key parts of the battlefield. The pungent smell of nearing defeat is rising up from the every nook and cranny of NATO HQs and Ukrainian trenches. Delicate attempts of mainstream media to refresh air with some victorious ranting barely can help against videos of burning Abrams and Leopard battle tanks, and fleeing Ukrainian troops.

In the past 24 hours only, the Russian Armed Forces advanced near Avdeevka and finish the mop up operation in Petrovskoe. Now, they are developing the momentum around Tonenkoe and Orlovka. The village of Severnoe is liberated.

Reports also claim that Russian units were able to make tactical advances and enter Krasnogorovka

In Bakhmut area, Kyiv is trying to contain the collapse of its defense in the village of Krasnoe. Russian assault units push forward in the central part of it and northeast of Shosseynaya Street.

Developments intensified in the Gulyai-Polye sector. According to reports, assault units took control of part of the Gulyai-Polye Dachas area.

In Zaporozhye, the Russian Armed Forces are gaining momentum in the areas of Rabotino and Verbovoe. Kyiv’s troops had to retreat from the area northwest of Verbovoe. As to Rabotino itself, the Russians are holding the southern part of the settlement. The capturing of the ‘strategic village’ of Rabotino, together with some of nearby empty rural houses, were painted as the large success of the Ukrainian counter-offensive last year. So, now, Kyiv is on the brink of loosing even this consolation gain.

Worse yet, the Russian Aerospace Forces continue strikes on industrial and military facilities of Ukraine. In Poltava, the most recent strike hit the territory of a military airfield. According to reports, the German Sea King Mk41 and Mi-8MSB helicopters were destroyed. In Kirovograd region, strikes hit the air base in Alexandria.

However, the frenzy of despair are pushing NATO leaders to get their paws even deeper in the conflict. Recent proposals of the king of bedbugs Emmanuel Macron to send NATO forces into an open fight in Ukraine found no public support, but highlighted the trouble. Western states are running low of options to escalate further without a full-scale and public war. The only thing that stops them is the restraint of the Big Brother. Fortunately for the ordinary people of Europe, Washington is currently more concerned how to use the Ukraine issue as a part of own internal political games rather than fight on behalf of its vassals against Russians. Macron and some other NATO hyenas seem to be searching for options to change this.

Mirrored - South Front