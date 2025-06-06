BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE COLOSSAL BAIT AND SWITCH ⚧ OF THE TRANSAPOCALYPSE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 3 months ago

FULL DISCLOSURE: VfB HAS NEVER READ WORD ONE OF A SINGLE HARRY POTTER NOVEL ✅


Nonetheless, endorsing JK Rowling's take:


"The media had all the evidence they needed, but chose to distort, obscure, and deflect because reality was politically inconvenient. They said Khelif was female. They were wrong. They said concerns were bigoted. They were wrong." - ✍️ @SwipeWright


ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY BACKGROUND: MR. E [w/ VfB] PRESENTS 🎬🎥 THE ASTONISHING SECRET OF HOLLYWOOD [search the title on adjacent platforms to find local copy]


https://old.bitchute.com/video/OhgBjb0zmWz9/


Marko Polo - The Scottish Parliament is full of dangerous Stonewall fanatics. This from 'The importance of Safe and Fair Sport for Women and Girls'. debate. Karen Adam is the Convener of the Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice committee!


@oliverbrown_tel


@afneil


@sharrond62


@ForWomenScot


Source: https://x.com/markthehibby/status/1929564022120034451


Thumbnail: https://x.com/jk_rowling/status/1930302050723676402

Keywords
bait and switchjk rowlingtransapocalypsemulti pronged offensiveimane khelif
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy