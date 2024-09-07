THIS MASS KILLING WILL BE OFF THE FRONT PAGE FAIRLY QUICKLY BECAUSE HE WAS ⚥ A GAY KAMALA SUPPORTER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BelannF - THIS MASS KILLING WILL BE OFF THE FRONT PAGE FAIRLY QUICKLY BECAUSE ACCORDING TO HIS PROFILE HE WAS GAY AND A KAMALA SUPPORTER - The shooter called Trump supporters Maggots. Why isn't the MSM talking about this I wonder?
Source: https://x.com/BelannF/status/1832223819643146614
Thumbnail: https://nbatitlechase.com/2024/09/05/photo-colt-gray-is-a-they-them-with-womans-hair/