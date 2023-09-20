© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch a temporary deployment area of the AFU's 35th Marine Brigade wiped out
📍 Petropavlovka, DPR
▫️ A rocket attack was launched on the cluster of AFU manpower and hardware established by reconnaissance. The AFU manpower and hardware at the temporary deployment area were destroyed by the accurate hit.
Posted by the Russian Defense Ministry (MOD)