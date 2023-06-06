The Russian Ministry of Defense delivered a 'Special Nightly Briefing' (at 01:10 Moscow time, 6 June) on the Actions of the Eastern Military District across the Front - ENG Text

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Ministry of Defense delivered a special nightly briefing (at 01:10 Moscow time, 6 June) on the actions of the Eastern Military District across the front. The Briefing was delivered by Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.
Translation provided by the DDGeopolitics team
In sum the UKR regrouped, sent in more reinforcements, including armored units and attacked across the front. They did not even punch through the Russian picket screen.
The UKR lost:
1500 men
28 tanks
109 Armored Fighting Vehicles.