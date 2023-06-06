The Russian Ministry of Defense delivered a 'Special Nightly Briefing' (at 01:10 Moscow time, 6 June) on the Actions of the Eastern Military District across the Front - ENG Text

The Russian Ministry of Defense delivered a special nightly briefing (at 01:10 Moscow time, 6 June) on the actions of the Eastern Military District across the front. The Briefing was delivered by Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

Translation provided by the DDGeopolitics team

In sum the UKR regrouped, sent in more reinforcements, including armored units and attacked across the front. They did not even punch through the Russian picket screen.

The UKR lost:

1500 men

28 tanks

109 Armored Fighting Vehicles.