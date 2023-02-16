BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AI ENTITY ORCHESTRATED SABOTAGE. SUBVERSION. JADE HELM >MASTER THE >HUMAN >DOMAIN! SPIRITUAL WAR!
Agapes Light
Agapes Light
213 followers
118 views • 02/16/2023
Alex Hammer
Published an hour ago |

The fake false “Jesus revival” or “truth movement” will do nothing but give you useless knowledge and false hope pertaining to your eternity! No matter what preps you or I do, without the Holy Spirit of the living God in you by Christ Jesus and him alone, you will be deceived, trapped, snared, subverted, betrayed, destroyed and separated from God for eternity! Please consider what you are dealing with and call on the name of Jesus with a sincere and humble heart. He will reveal himself to you, in Truth! His grace and peace be with you all!


When's the last time you saw a video on wooden shoes? Just sayin.. https://www.bitchute.com/video/vmJC3Y2iJuU/

Master Human Domain https://www.armytimes.com/news/your-army/2015/07/14/jade-helm-15-controversial-military-exercise-starts-wednesday/

https://www.timeanddate.com/date/durationresult.html?m1=7&d1=15&y1=2015&m2=2&d2=15&y2=2023

G396; overthrow, subvert, destroy! https://biblehub.com/greek/396.htm


other channels

https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505

https://www.bright eon.com/channel/manyfish

e-mail; kam weld at ya who .com

God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!


The Lords Prayer Matthew 6:9-13 Luke 11:2-4

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen


Shared from and subscribe to:

Many Fish

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/

