BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Whistleblower: Nancy Pelosi Murdered a Child in Horrific Adrenochrome Ritual
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
247 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
795 views • 8 months ago

The political elite in Washington D.C. practice an occult religion that involves the sacrifice of children and the consumption of their blood, according to a young whistleblower who spent years working on Capitol Hill.

According to the whistleblower, these depraved rituals are an open secret in D.C. and form part of a sickening initiation ritual for newcomers to the Hill earmarked for a career involving status, power, and wealth.

Although not everyone succeeds in passing the initiation trial, everyone understands the dire consequences of speaking out.




Tags: Nancy Pelosi, Adrenochrome, satanic, elite pedophiles, elite pedophile ring, WEF, political elite, Washington DC, occult, religion, sacrifice, children, blood, blood ritual, whistleblower, Capitol Hill, rituals, DC, the Hill, status, power, wealth, initiation

Keywords
childrenoccultnancy pelosireligionpowerdcsataniccapitol hillwealthsacrificeadrenochromewhistleblowerwashington dcbloodritualsstatuspolitical elitethe hillwefinitiationelite pedophilesblood ritualelite pedophile ring
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy