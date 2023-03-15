Chakras are Merkabah Portals to Multiverse & Beyond w/Dr. Susan Corso: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #110

Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk about how we can use the chakras within our aura fields to manifest our next best experience in the highest version of reality with author, Dr. Susan Corso. Dr. Susan Corso, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!





For more information about Dr. Susan Corso’s offerings, please visit her website: https://susancorso.com/





Brain can access up to 11 dimensions of reality. Most people only see 3 dimensions of reality to engage with:

https://youtu.be/EoNjSGNDhAA

https://bit.ly/3mj7ixP





Eastern Energy Medicine Exercise to find the imbalanced chakras using dowsing rods:

· Point dowsing rods at the chakra, its imbalanced when it has big swings.

· Reference this page for indications on why it is imbalanced: https://merkabachakras.com/pages/chakras-auras





Rokfin gets exclusive 1st preview for a week, then it goes to these other VIDEO sites. PLEASE diversify where you get information by adding these free speech platforms.

https://rokfin.com/MerkabaChakras

https://rumble.com/c/c-889303

https://www.bitchute.com/merkabachakras/

https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/merkabachakras

https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras

https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras

Listen to the AUDIO podcast here. The RSS goes out to 170 directories worldwide: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras





To learn more about Von Galt metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/





#susancorso, #8thchakra, #energyhealing, #chakras, #aurahealing, #egyptianenergyhealiung, #merkabah, #reincarnation, #prelifeplanning, #christconsciousness, #humanportals, #timelines, #parallelrealities, #mandelaeffects, #rapture, #arturianlyran, #pleiadian, #andromedan, #starseed, #tulku, #newearth