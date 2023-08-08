FEDS ENTRAP Amish Dairy Farmer: Reuben King CONVICTED For Selling Long Guns

The FEDS are now targeting the Amish for entrapment and prosecution.

Chris Hume from the Lancaster Patriot joins Stew to talk about an Amish dairy farmer’s wrongful conviction based on a bogus interpretation of the law.

Federal agents arrested Reuben King for “illegally” selling firearms.

The law the FEDS used to charge King is written intentionally vague and gives the authorities the ability to capriciously pick and choose who they want to persecute.

It is perfectly legal to sell small firearms but the FEDS sent an agent in to entrap Reuben King.

This is a story about a simple Amish farmer who was selling hunting rifles and providing a service to other Amish people.

King was not operating a business and even the AFT admits a person does not need a license to sell guns as a hobby.

This is truly a victimless crime and the real victim is Reuben King.

The government has now confiscated all of his weapons and they want to send him to prison for up to 5 years.

The Amish do not believe in photo IDs, so most of them cannot buy guns via gun stores.

After King is sentenced his attorney can appeal and this case could go all the way to the Supreme Court.

America is being controlled by wicked rulers and they do not want us to govern ourselves.

The government is not God.

If you want to donate to Reuben King go to http://TheLancasterPatriot.com/king



Mirrored - Stew Peters Network