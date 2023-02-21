THERE IS NO VIRUS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is the first half of my previous video, U.S.
GOVERNMENT: CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE, PART 12 OF 13, VACCINES ─ THE MAGIC
INJECTIONS. It deals with the virus nonsense as a prelude to the discussion of
vaccines per se.
Ted Aranda
PLEASE NOTE: the website raftd.org is now defunct and has been succeeded by taranda.org.