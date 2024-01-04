The Conservative Continuum, Ep. 171: "Commissioner's Corner 1-4-24" with Charlie Meadows

Charlie Meadows gives us his "Commissioner's Report" about what is happening in the state of Oklahoma that warrants attention. We also delve into the 2030 Agenda and what can be done to stop some of its crazy and tyrannical initiatives. View BlessedNewsTV.com for more great episodes!

Please consider taking a moment to visit our affiliates:

griddownchowdown.com (discount code "mic") for delicious beef products.

drstellamd.com (discount code "mic") to keep your medicine cabinet stocked.

sherwood.tv.com (discount code "mic") for all of your holistic care needs.

lifewave.com/micmeow to rejuvenate you and revitalize your skin.