© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Against the backdrop of the rapid advance of the Russian Army in all directions of the front, the military and political leadership of Ukraine, together with their so-called NATO allies, are making every effort to keep the remaining territories in the Kursk region under the control of the Ukrainian Army. According to representatives of the Kiev regime and the leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance, all this is done in order to provide Ukraine with a strong position during the upcoming negotiations with the Russian Federation...................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/