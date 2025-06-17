BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Jenna Bush Hager’s Stunning New Bob Haircut Goes Viral | Today Show Transformation 2025
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
16 views • 3 months ago

Jenna Bush Hager’s Stunning New Bob Haircut Goes Viral | Today Show Transformation 2025

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Jenna Bush Hager just debuted a fresh new bob haircut live on Today with Jenna & Friends! Celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan, known for the iconic Rachel cut, gave Jenna a chic, versatile bob inspired by Leslie Bibb’s The White Lotus look. Watch the full transformation, learn styling tips, and see why this haircut is taking TikTok by storm! Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe to News Plus Globe for more celebrity hair and style updates.

#JennaBushHager #BobHaircut #TodayShow #ChrisMcMillan #LeslieBibb #WhiteLotus #CelebrityHair #HairTransformation #ViralHaircut #NewsPlusGlobe

jenna bush hager haircutjenna bush hager bobjenna bush hager new hairtoday show haircutchris mcmillan haircutleslie bibb haircutwhite lotus hairstylecelebrity haircuts 2025bob haircut trendscelebrity hair transformationjennifer aniston face shapeviral haircuttiktok haircutcelebrity hairstylistolaplex ambassadortracey cunningham hair color
