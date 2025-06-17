© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jenna Bush Hager’s Stunning New Bob Haircut Goes Viral | Today Show Transformation 2025
Description
Jenna Bush Hager just debuted a fresh new bob haircut live on Today with Jenna & Friends! Celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan, known for the iconic Rachel cut, gave Jenna a chic, versatile bob inspired by Leslie Bibb’s The White Lotus look. Watch the full transformation, learn styling tips, and see why this haircut is taking TikTok by storm! Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe to News Plus Globe for more celebrity hair and style updates.
Hashtags
