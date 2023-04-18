BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 REPORT Ep. 3047b - The [DS] System Has Been Exposed, Warning Has Been Sent, Wrays Of Light
212 views • 04/18/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3047b - April 17, 2023

The [DS] System Has Been Exposed, Warning Has Been Sent, Wrays Of Light

The [DS] is being exposed, the people now see that the FBI censored and controlled the narrative. The FBI had access to all DMs. The criminal syndicate thought they were safe using Twitter DMs, now they are panicking. The authorities arrested Chinese for operating an illegal police station in the US. Trump sends warning to Fox and other about election interference. Either admit their was or go down with the ship, your choice.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation
