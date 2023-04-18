X22 REPORT Ep. 3047b - The [DS] System Has Been Exposed, Warning Has Been Sent, Wrays Of Light

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3047b - April 17, 2023
The [DS] System Has Been Exposed, Warning Has Been Sent, Wrays Of Light
The [DS] is being exposed, the people now see that the FBI censored and controlled the narrative. The FBI had access to all DMs. The criminal syndicate thought they were safe using Twitter DMs, now they are panicking. The authorities arrested Chinese for operating an illegal police station in the US. Trump sends warning to Fox and other about election interference. Either admit their was or go down with the ship, your choice.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
