John McAfee: Man, Myth or Schizophrenic?





John McAfee was an enigma.





He built one of the biggest antivirus companies to date, cementing himself in the tech world as a cybersecurity pioneer. Yet it's what happened after this chapter of his life that catapulted him into the mainstream conscience.





After amassing a $100 million fortune that dwindled to $4 million after the 2008 financial crisis, McAfee became a "person of interest" in a Belizean murder, evaded authorities, and later returned to the US to run in two presidential elections.





He was charged with tax evasion in late 2020 and died in July 2021 in a Spanish prison.





Here's a look into the life of the man behind one of the most famous antivirus softwares.





