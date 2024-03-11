Horrifying Moments! How a Ukrainian Soldier Won Against 10 Russian Soldiers in Trench Battle

US Military News





Mar 9, 2024





Today, we delve into a remarkable story emerging from the conflict in Ukraine, where a lone Ukrainian soldier seemingly defies the odds, engaging in a fierce trench battle against ten Russian soldiers. This gripping tale of courage and resilience showcases the human spirit's indomitable will to defend against overwhelming odds.





The video, shared on Telegram by Ukraine's 8th Separate Mountain Assault Battalion of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, known as Edelweiss, shows the Ukrainian soldier repeatedly emerging from a dugout to engage the Russian soldiers. The audio includes intercepted Russian radio communications, where an exasperated Russian commander can be heard issuing urgent orders to his men.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNS_4_je1w4