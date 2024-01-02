3 dogs lay on the side of the road, unable to find their mother, they could only lie down and cry

Pitiful Animal
Dec 30, 2023
This was the story of 3 puppies we found abandoned on the street 20 days ago
They were very young and in danger of their lives
But with love and care, we saved them
We were working together every day to make the world a better place for these innocent souls
All animals deserved a chance, to be rescued and to live a beautiful life
We wanted them to stay with us until they were 2 months old
So they could be ready for adoption
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3K...
If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]
Thank you for watching!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Vkzubd-tyk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.