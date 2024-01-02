3 dogs lay on the side of the road, unable to find their mother, they could only lie down and cry

Pitiful Animal





This was the story of 3 puppies we found abandoned on the street 20 days ago

They were very young and in danger of their lives

But with love and care, we saved them

We were working together every day to make the world a better place for these innocent souls

All animals deserved a chance, to be rescued and to live a beautiful life

We wanted them to stay with us until they were 2 months old

So they could be ready for adoption

