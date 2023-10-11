LAURA LOGAN Drops MOABS On Iran & Biden! You Can See Their Fingerprints ALL OVER This! MUST Video!

James Red Pills America Official





LAURA LOGAN Drops MOABS On Iran & Biden! "You Can See Their FINGERPRINTS All Over This! They Gave Hamas INTELLIGENCE, TRAINING & WEAPONS That Made It Possible!" MUST Video!





An ACTUAL JOURNALIST, Lara Logan, DROPS MOABS and BREAKS HER SILENCE over the events that just took place in Israel! She said, unequivocally, that "You Can See IRAN'S and the BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S FINGERPRINTS ALL OVER IT!" Laura even goes on to say that "They gave Hamas the INTELLIGENCE, TRAINING & WEAPONS That Made This Attack Possible!" Of course, you and I both KNOW just where all of these assets come from!





Laura weighs in HEAVY on the the DISGUSTING, DEMONIC terror attacks in Israel, AND DROPS MOAB AFTER MOAB on the Biden administration, Iran, and the Palestinian Terrorists Cells that HAVE BEEN FORMING in our country NOW - and LONG BEFORE - the Israeli attack. She shoots straight when she LOWERS THE BOOM Of TRUTH On THEM ALL!





The UNBELIEVABLE CLIP that you will see in this video was taken in TAMPA FLORIDA! I hope after you see these rallies, ALL OVER AMERICA, you come to realize how TRULY INFILTRATED we have become by Islamic terrorists. So many stupid and ignorant people call ME an Islamophobe, but they're the SAME people who are praising the Islamic terror attacks in Israel. They are the people making excuses for the terror sympathizing ANIMALS who wouldn’t think TWICE about opening fire on major American cities or bombing major highways! That’s EXACTLY what’s going to happen in the next 14 months here in the USA - and it’s going to make 9/11 look like CHILD'S PLAY!





As a matter of fact, BEWARE! Laura REVEALS to us that NOW the US 'Intelligence' Agencies have ALREADY identified terror cells here in the USA, just like the ones in that video clip, BUT THEY ARE INTENTIONALLY NOT WARNING THE PUBLIC ABOUT THEM! You really NEED TO KNOW THIS so that you can keep yourself and your family SAFE!





Indeed, my fellow Patriots and Lovers of God, we have been warned for millennia now that ALL of the things we now see coming would eventually come to pass. The latest, horrendous attack on the People of Israel has become the LATEST in a long list of these events, spurring God's People into prayer - and reflection on a few of the verses which tell us of the things to come:





Matthew 24:3-11, 14, 33

3 And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?

4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you. 5 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many. 6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. 7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. 8 All these are the beginning of sorrows. 9 Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake. 10 And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another. 11 And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many. 14 And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come. 33 "So likewise ye, when ye shall see all these things, know that it is near, even at the doors."

