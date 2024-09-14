G.I. Joe (1992, Arcade)

G.I. Joe is shoot'em up and run'n'gun developed and published by Konami. It was only released in the arcades. It is not identical to the NES game of the same name and based on the cartoon series. G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero.

The game consists of three mission which ultimately are about preventing Cobra to conquer the world with a giant flying battle ship.

You can select one out of four characters: Duke, Snake Eyes, Scarlett and Roadblock.

The game is similar to Konami's own Devastators. You play the game from a third-person perspective. Your character walks "into the screen" automatically. Waves of enemies came at you, and at the end of each stage is a boss fight. You can go left and right and move a crosshair over the screen for aiming. You have several lives and a health bar. Your main weapon has infinite ammo, while your second weapon, rockets, are limited in supply. Shooting down enemies and destroying things sometimes yields items. A medpak refills your health, an R badge gives you rapid fire and a rocket increases your stock by one. If you get hit, you will loose rapid fire, even if you do not loose a life.

Depending on the machine, G.I. Joe can be played with up to 2 or up to 4 players in co-op. The game has two loops, but their are no changes in the second loop. The only difference is that you are allowed to enter your highscore initials after the second playthrough.