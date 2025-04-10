If the US ignores the interests of the two countries and the int'l community...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"If the United States ignores the interests of the two countries and the international community and insists on fighting a tariff war and a trade war, China will certainly accompany it to the end." - China's MFA spokesperson Lin Jian
Adding:
No press statements are expected following the consultations between Russia and the United States in Istanbul, a source told TASS.