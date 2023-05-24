DAVID REIGNS OVER ALL ISRAEL 2. SAMUEL CHAPTER 4-5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel chapter 4-5. Everything changed in Israel when Abner died. He had been very powerful. He had been able to control the country. But Ish-Bosheth was too weak to rule the country alone. At times like that, often other leaders fight to become the ruler. That could have caused a war that would have destroyed the whole country. Abner’s plan to unite Israel and Judah would have failed. Everyone in Israel was worried about the future. But, two of Ish-Bosheth’s captains changed the situation.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au