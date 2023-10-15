PDJTrump: How do I get a fair trial with a monster like “Attorney General” Peekaboo James

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Donald J. Trump:
How do I get a fair trial with a monster like “Attorney General” Peekaboo James, who is willing to break every law in the book? This is not a legitimate trial, this is a highly political Witch Hunt. It should be ended NOW!
@realDonaldTrump
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/111236042464476755