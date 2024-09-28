Vidri’s Haul and Washer Delivery Day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we went to Vidri’s to get a few things that we needed to set up our new home in El Salvador. We also had our washing machine delivered by La Curacao as they couldn’t get it to us yesterday, you wouldn’t believe how they got it in, stay till the end to see it.
