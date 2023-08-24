Uncensored: AI APOCALYPSE: UN100/Agenda 2045 EXPOSED - Part 1

Maria Zeee Uncensored





August 23, 2023





Maria Zeee takes us through a world-first exposé on UN100, Agenda 2045 and what the globalists are referring to as "The Age of Global Enlightenment" - a known Luciferian term. In Part 1 of this 4-Part series, Maria introduces the vision driven by the UN to lock the whole world into a transhumanist nightmare coined the "AI World Society," referring to them as "digital citizens" and introducing a "Social Contract" that determines the rules of how people are to live their lives in line with the UN's SDG's, except with AI at the helm in what can only be described as the AI Apocalypse. Stay tuned for Part 2 later this week!





