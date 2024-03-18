© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laken Riley's Father Speaks Out: Illegal Might Not Have Been Here If Border Was Secure. Jason Riley: "She was like an angel.... We have no idea if that would have changed anything, but he's here illegally. That he might not have been here had we had secure borders."
https://rumble.com/v4k12wo-laken-rileys-father-speaks-out-illegal-might-not-have-been-here-if-border-w.html