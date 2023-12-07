BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ritual child abuse in France (In French, partially in German as well)
Ye shall know the truth
Ye shall know the truth
49 views • 12/07/2023

Two siblings relate how they used to be sexually abused by their father and their grand father together with other members of a demonic sect in Southern France. The son had to partake in torture and killing of other children. Eventually, his grandmother served a meal of baby meat, who had just been slaughtered. One can hardly believe that such horrific things can happen in the 21st century in a country, which boasts to be one of the culturally most advanced in the world. Yet, even French judges have been tried in cases involving possession of child pornographic material. What do these horrific events hide?

satanismchild abusejusticefranceattorneysjudges
