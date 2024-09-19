Hakeem Anwar - Telegram & Attack On Our Devices

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Following the Telegram saga, Hakeem Anwar joins Maria Zeee to discuss what might be going on behind the scenes and how to protect our privacy. This interview was recorded approximately two weeks ago, and is even more significant now following exploding devices being reported in the Middle East.
