US Shares 'US eyes only' Chinese Military’s Space Secret With Five Eyes Alliance Partner Britain
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
94 views • 4 months ago

US Shares Chinese Military’s Space Secret With Five Eyes Alliance Partner Britain, WION video at YT. 

America fears that Beijing and Moscow are rapidly developing satellites that could be used to track western troops in the event of war.

More about this at 'The Times', article link below after this partial:

The US has begun sharing some of its most sensitive intelligence on Chinese and Russian space operations with Britain and other Five Eyes nations in a move described as “momentous”.


Until this month, the activity of Space Delta 9, a unit focused on America’s orbital warfare, was largely deemed “US eyes only”, meant only for Americans with top-secret security clearance.

However, US military chiefs have taken the unprecedented step of allowing UK military leaders to observe their work at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, in light of mounting concern about China’s militarisation of space.

https://www.thetimes.com/uk/defence/article/us-shares-chinese-militarys-space-secrets-with-britain-h6kg0bvvj 

The following about this from Reuters: 

US shares TOP-SECRET space intel with allies to counter Russia & China

Space intelligence that was previously “US eyes only” has been unlocked for the UK and Five Eyes nations such as Australia, New Zealand and Canada, The Times reported.

👉Why? So that allies can assist the US in addressing potential “vulnerabilities” in space. 

Alleging that China and Russia are fast-tracking satellite tech that could zero in on Western forces, Washington is the one racing to weaponize space (https://t.me/SputnikInt/83134) and prep for orbital warfare.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
