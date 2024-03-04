BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How To Be Spiritually Dressed
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 03/04/2024

3/3/2024

Colossians 3:8-11  How To Be Spiritually Dressed

Intro:  We put off old clothes when we want to look our best.  We put on things that make us reflect dignity, beauty, honor and respect.  And the way we look should reflect love and respect for our family, our friends and our community.  We as a church are in the greatest community in the world.  A community of believers in Jesus Christ who are seeking to bring glory and honor to Him and love and respect to each other.  So we know how to dress physically but how do we dress spiritually.  What do we put on for Christ? Christ tells us what to put off and things to put on as we dress ourselves spiritually. 

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy