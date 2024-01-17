Iran strikes targets in Pakistan triggering condemnation from Islamabad

Pakistan has condemned an alleged Iranian missile strike in the Balochistan province, claiming it caused civilian casualties. Tehran claimed the strike was against two strongholds of a Sunni militant group.

On the other hand there is this:

Iranian, Pakistani forces hold joint naval exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Persian Gulf

https://www.presstv.co.uk/Detail/2024/01/17/718373/Iran-Pakistan-stage-joint-naval-drills-Strait-Hormuz-Persian-Gulf

