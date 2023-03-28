Tuesday Topic of the Week March 28 2023: Tent City 4 Visit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last week on my Topic show I said I would actually visit Sammamish , WA. I don't live in this town, it's about 30 - 40 minutes away from me. I drove there to bring you, my viewers a glimpse of Tent City in this uber-wealthy place where the average income is $183k per year. Church website mqp.org