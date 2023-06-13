Ted Kaczynski - Psychology of Leftism & Technology and Freedom [2020 - Bob Doyle]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://odysee.com/@bobdoyle:c/kaczynski-part-1-the-psychology-of:3 https://odysee.com/@bobdoyle:c/ted-kaczynski-technology-and-human:a
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZUlwB4DRwQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Ge4I1isDsA
00:00:00 The Psychology of Leftism
00:08:31 Technology and Human Freedom
Ted Kaczynski did not only criticize industrial society, but also one of its major effects: Leftism. This video uses his analysis to deconstruct the psychology of contemporary leftism.
Ted Kaczynski argues that technological progress has severely restricted human freedom. How will this trend impact the future of industrial society and should we try to reverse this process?