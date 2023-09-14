BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fr Lawrence Carney Live: The Secret of the Holy Face: The Devotion Destined to Save Society!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
24 views • 09/14/2023

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Sep 13, 2023


Live interview with Fr Lawrence Carney!

No longer attacking from without, the devil and his minions are now secretly laying siege from within the Holy Roman Catholic Church. But why is God allowing this? He loves to see souls heroically battle for the faith. In the nineteenth century, Venerable Leo Dupont said that Communists would one day enslave the world—that is, “close up their churches, and make them slaves of the state . . . unless reparation is done, unless men come before the Face of their Saviour to ask His forgiveness and His help!” From Fr Lawrence Carney's book: Secret of the Holy Face: The Devotion Destined to Save Society


Find resources mentioned in this webcast here:

https://www.martinians.org/


https://www.martinians.org/2023-holy-face-conference


https://www.martinians.org/france-and-italy


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FBnO5AVtWM

forgivenessjesusdevotioncommunismnwonew world orderweaponsecretdestinyface of jesusmother and refugeholy facefr lawrence carneysave societydefeat enemiesvenerable leo dupont
