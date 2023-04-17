BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Many high-level CCP members understand Miles' message, and they consider Miles Guo their only hope, which is also why they become the main force of the Whistleblower Movement since the beginning
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
39 views • 04/17/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2ek3i2bb81

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mos #patriotswithgrit #释放郭文贵 #释放郭文贵 #takedowntheccp

Ava说郭文贵自从2017年1月开始爆料中共高层信息开始之初，普通人因为没有类似的生活经历很难理解，但是中共内部尤其那些有良知的中共内部高层人士确能感同身受，他们很多后来成为爆料革命的背后推动者。因为郭文贵是他们唯一的希望。


Ava said that since Miles Guo started the Whistleblower Movement to expose the CCP’s high-level corruption information in January 2017, it was difficult for ordinary people to understand at the beginning because they did not have similar life experiences. But many high-level CCP members understand Miles' message, and they consider Miles Guo their only hope, which is also why they become the main force of the Whistleblower Movement since the beginning.



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
