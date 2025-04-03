© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Special military operation, April 2
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar: «In the Zaporizhzhya direction, information is coming in about the complete liberation of Lobkovoye by soldiers of the 247th Airborne Troops Regiment. Several AFU soldiers who were holding the defense of the village immediately surrendered to Russian captivity. However, objective control footage and information from our sources on the ground do not yet allow us to confirm 100% complete liberation of the settlement»