Come Together Media -– Ep 9, 10-18-24 –- Walz, PDiddy & Kamala

In this episode of Come Together Media, a roundtable for those who value freedom, we discuss: Walz - 2 victims came forward now. More apparently ready to come out -- PDiddy - Others named in victim lawsuit -- Kamala - where do we start, where do we end, so much to say and so little time...
The episode 9 roundtable consists of:
Chelsea Goodell – Director of the Former Feds Group & Creator of http://CHBMP.org
Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow - https://rumble.com/c/Intentional
Gail Seiler - Volunteer with the Former Feds Group – https://formerfedsgroup.org
Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com