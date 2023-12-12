Prophetic Message for The Bride:
How to Get Prepared for Jesus' Return!
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-message-for-the-bride/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "On December 1, 2023, while spending time with The LORD, I heard: “Prepare The Bride!”
Then I heard in my spirit, The LORD starting to tell me how we are to get PREPARED for HIS soon return…. and I received a list of ways."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.