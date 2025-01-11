The Fourth Turning Mega War 2032: It's China. I think we're going to have Chinese troops in America, Chinese troops inside USA, Donald Trump pushing for Canada and Greenland

Can generational cycles accurately predict the approximate year the United States of America will be involved in a devastating world war? What if Rick Wiles can show you today historical evidence that World War III has already started, and the grand finale will be sometime in the early 2030s? Would it change your relationship with God? Would it change your plans? Rick and Doc discuss why they believe the USA is in the final stage of its latest Fourth Turning, and the crisis stage is only a few years away.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 01/10/2025

A lot of people who don't like President Trump, and they could cause trouble, both domestically and internationally. That's right. So even if we have four wonderful years under President Trump, he only stays in the White House until the end of 2028. In 2028, there's another president coming in in 2029, and it's somewhere between 2029 and 2036 that we go into an all-out World War fight. I don't think it's going to be with Russia. I think it's going to be with China. It's China. I think we're going to have Chinese troops in America. There's going to be a land invasion of millions of Chinese troops inside the USA. There's going to be hand-to-hand fighting in this country with Chinese troops. My friends, that's what we're going to do. That's what's coming.

And if the American people don't repent, they're going to become slaves. They're going to be carried off into slavery, those who survive. Most of them will be put to death because the Chinese don't want us. They want to depopulate the country and move a couple hundred million Chinese over here. That's right. To alleviate their own problems. Now do you understand why Donald Trump is pushing for Canada and Greenland? And Greenland. He's getting ready for— Okay. I know I'm way over. But one of Mr. Trump's key advisors is Steve Bannon. Mr. Bannon is a radical fan of Neil Howe and the fourth turning. He is. You can be certain that Steve Bannon has advised Donald Trump many times about the cycles. And he's told him, Mr. President, there's going to be a big war sometime around 2030.

And it's going to be China. Right. And Donald Trump understands it. And he's getting the country ready to survive the war. And I think there are people in the Pentagon and high up in the U. S. government that also recognize these cycles. Because you'll see them, say, lay out all sorts of plans about a coming war with China. A coming war with China. A coming war with China. But they never say that about Russia. They never have the same rhetoric. They never have the same rhetoric about Russia. No. As if—and they talk about it a little bit. But they don't say, we have plans in place on how we're going to fight Russia. Right. But they do for China. Say, well, this is—we are drawing up plans for a war with China in the 2030s.





And we've been talking about that, Rick, since 2014. That's right. And I would not be surprised. We talked about it yesterday. I would not be surprised if Donald Trump throws a curveball and signs a peace treaty with Russia. Yes. And suddenly Russia is now out of the World War III scenario. Right. Because it's not time for the war yet. And so now it's the war in 2030 or 2032 is going to be the United States and China one-on-one. Yes. And China's going to know, okay, they just changed the rules of this game. All right. We're going to face the United States alone. And that war is coming. My friends— I ask you, humbly, I ask you to make a commitment, more than a commitment, make a vow. I am a man of God.



