U.S. Blames Putin For Yevgeny Prigozhin’s DEATH: Is The Wagner Mercenary REALLY DEAD?

Americans should be skeptical to believe anything the mainstream media reports out of Russia, especially concerning the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

David Vance, U.K. based political analyst and author, is here to talk about the mysterious death of Putin’s rival Yevgeny Prigozhin.

This situation is reminiscent of Russian nesting dolls.

The truth is we cannot be certain what happened concerning the plane crash in Russia.

Who benefits from the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Does Vladamir Putin really benefit from the death of his top general commanding troops in Ukraine?

Last week, the mainstream media was saying to not believe anything Russia says.

This week, they are telling us to believe Russia when they claim the remains in the plane are those of Yevgeny Prigozhni.

The NATO backed war in Ukraine has been a complete disaster for the West.

Is this story about Yevgeny Prigozhni’s alleged death a distraction from the West’s lies that are bare for the world to see?

The West engaged in projection when they blew up the Nordstream pipeline and blamed Putin.

Why should the people of the world believe anything the West has to say about the events in and around Russia?

It’s much more likely the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin is Washington’s doing and not Moscow’s.

