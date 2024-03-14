Florida: Ground Zero 4 Banning COVID Vaccines

Dr. Joseph Sansone with the help of Research by Karen Kingston has filed a Writ of Mandamus in the Florida Supreme Court; seeking to force Governor DeSantis to ban COVID Vaccines.

"I am praying that the Supreme Court of Florida stops this horror show."

Dr. Sansone joins Owen Shroyer on The War Room to discuss how Florida is Da Best Hope for Team Humanity to Educate the world about the Sinister Agenda of the Vaccine Bioweapon and compel DeSantis, and the Attorney General of Florida to remove all COVID Vaccines from the Market immediately to cease this Globalist onslaught which is already claimed the lives of 17 Million people worldwide from Operation Warp Speed