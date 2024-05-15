Lies, Lies And More Lies....The Conflict In Vietnam.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vietnam War Truth
This should piss you off. Lies, lies, and more lies.
The whole conflict in Vietnam was built on lies.
Lives lost, and nations ripped to pieces.
Returning soldiers were met with protest, called baby killers, and had bags of faeces thrown at them.
All for what?!
From: https://T.me/FreedomForceBattalion
JOIN US: https://aussieflyers.bio.link/