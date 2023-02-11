Instant Pot Roast (Best Ever - Literally)

Seeing as the thing I primarily cook in is called an Instant Pot (duh), I figured it was about time I honored its name and cooked one of the most incredible things it can possibly transform: A POT ROAST! (Besides, I cannot tell you how many of my readers requested this recipe).

Now I must tell you, folks, this isn't just any pot roast. This is the KING (or QUEEN) of pot roasts! Seriously. Cast any all-day simmering fashions aside. Everything about this is perfection from the tender and rich meat to the abundance of vegetables to the most incredible, deep, and rich burgundy gravy of a sauce that's going to have you sopping up every last ounce. A massive feast of a meal made all at once in one pot!

