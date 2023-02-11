BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Instant Pot Roast (Best Ever - Literally)
Super Tech BD
Super Tech BD
02/11/2023

Seeing as the thing I primarily cook in is called an Instant Pot (duh), I figured it was about time I honored its name and cooked one of the most incredible things it can possibly transform: A POT ROAST! (Besides, I cannot tell you how many of my readers requested this recipe).

Now I must tell you, folks, this isn't just any pot roast. This is the KING (or QUEEN) of pot roasts! Seriously. Cast any all-day simmering fashions aside. Everything about this is perfection from the tender and rich meat to the abundance of vegetables to the most incredible, deep, and rich burgundy gravy of a sauce that's going to have you sopping up every last ounce. A massive feast of a meal made all at once in one pot!

I Wrote Bestselling Instant Pot pressure cooker!

Get My #2 Bestselling Instant Pot pressure cooker Here!: https://raitatech.com/pressure-cooker/

Get My #2 Bestselling Instant Pot pressure cooker Here!: https://raitatech.com/2023/02/09/instant-pot-pro-10-in-1-pressure-cooker/

Get My #3 Bestselling Instant Pot pressure cooker Here!: https://raitatech.com/2023/02/03/instant-pot-pressure-cooker/

Keywords
pressure cookerinstant pot pressure cookerbest instant pot pressure cookerinstant pot pressure cooker on amazon
